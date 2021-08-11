Poilievre stands as sole Conservative incumbent in Ottawa





With six federal elections under his belt already, Pierre Poilievre will defend his riding once again, standing as the sole Conservative incumbent in Ottawa.

Under the Harper government, Poilievre served as the country's minister of employment and social development and was the lead minister for the National Capital Region. He was first elected in 2004.

Now Poilievre is the opposition critic for jobs and industry, and was one of the most vocal critics during the WE Charity scandal.

He won Carleton with more than 46 per cent of the vote in 2019, sealing the deal with 5,629 more ballots than his Liberal opponent.

Trying to topple the veteran politician is:

Peter Crawley representing the People's Party of Canada, who also runs a heating and cooling company,

Nira Dookeran again representing the Greens,

the NDP's Kevin Hua, who ran against Poilievre in 2019 as one of the country's youngest candidates, at just 18 years old,

and Liberal candidate Gustave Roy , a newcomer to federal politics who has worked in banking and ran a snow-clearing start-up.

Candidates are included in this riding profile once they've been listed as a confirmed candidate by Elections Canada, chosen as the winner of a nomination contest or who were the chosen candidate by a party that got at least one per cent of the national popular vote.

Carleton in 2019