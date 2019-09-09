Pierre Poilievre re-elected in Carleton
CBC News projects Conservative incumbent Pierre Poilievre will hold onto Carleton.
Poilievre and Chris Rodgers gave us one of our closest local races in 2015, then they had a rematch.
Also on the ballot were the NDP's Kevin Hua; Gordon Kubanek of the Green Party, who also ran for the Greens here in last year's provincial election; and People's Party candidate Alain Musende, a Health Canada worker and part-time University of Ottawa biopharmaceuticals professor.
Carleton in 2015
