Familiar faces running in Carleton
Top 2 candidates from 2015 back at it
Pierre Poilievre and Chris Rodgers gave us one of our closest local races in 2015. What will happen this time?
Poilievre won his fifth election for the Conservatives in this rural Ottawa riding by fewer than 2,000 votes over Rodgers of the Liberals, who has experience as a public servant.
Also on the ballot are the NDP's Kevin Hua; Gordon Kubanek of the Green Party, who also ran for the Greens here in last year's provincial election; and People's Party candidate Alain Musende, a Health Canada worker and part-time University of Ottawa biopharmaceuticals professor.
Candidates are included in this riding profile once they've been listed as a confirmed candidate by Elections Canada, chosen as the winner of a nomination contest or who were the chosen candidate by a party that got at least one per cent of the national popular vote in 2015.
Carleton in 2015
Comments
