Carleton students joining Arctic diving program

Two Carleton University students are diving into the Arctic Ocean hoping to challenge myths and confront fears about the danger of the water.

Kristen Ungungai-Kownak and Alexia Galloway met at Carleton and are joining the Sedna expedition, which is named for the Inuit goddess of the sea.

A team of ten women behind the exhibition aims to eventually have an all female group snorkel the entire 3,000-kilometre distance of the Northwest Passage.

The trip through the passage is still at least two years away. In the meantime, the expedition conducts outreach programs in Arctic communities with underwater robots and other educational opportunities with marine life for children.

Galloway said there is still a lot of fear around the water in Arctic communities and part of the goal of the expedition is to help people deal with those fears.

"Most of my motivation in being part of Sedna is that yes our waters can be scary, but there are ways around that," she said.

Kristen Ungungai-Kownak and Alexia Galloway get some diving practice near Brockville before heading out. (CBC)

Ungungai-Kownak said there is even an Inuit myth around a creature called the Qallupilluk that is meant to enforce that children should avoid the water.

"This story was to deter children from ice hoping and being around water in dangerous conditions and it is told that if you are near the water and open ice Qallupilluk will come up and grab you and adopt you as their own child."

Galloway said it more than myth however as well that they have to confront, but reality as well.

"I have a great grandfather who was in a boat accident and who died in the water."

The pair got their first open-water diving experience this week.

Ungungai-Kownak said the trip they're about to take is mostly about working with the community, offering science programs that include underwater robots that children can build.

"We are not going to dive right away. We are going to start with some community outreach."

The programs give children and others in Inuit communities close-up experiences with some of the animals that live in Arctic waters.

Galloway said for her the program is about showing that no challenge is insurmountable.

"I always try to get myself out there and try new things, even if it scares me," she said. "I think it shows other young women."

The snorkel will cover some 3,000 kilometres in 2020 and is aimed to draw attention to the disappearing sea ice.