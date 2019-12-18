Former Carleton Ravens coach Dave Smart named GM of Ottawa Blackjacks

Former Carleton Ravens men's basketball coach Dave Smart has been named the new general manager of the Ottawa Blackjacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

The expansion team made the announcement Wednesday.

Smart was head coach of the Ravens from 1999-2000 to 2018-19, presiding over the most dominant stretch by a team in Canadian university basketball history. He led the Ravens to 13 national titles in 18 years, compiling a .925 winning percentage (591-48) along the way.

During his time at Carleton, Smart won the Stuart W. Aberdeen Memorial Trophy as U Sports Coach of the Year a record 10 times.

Smart has also worked with Basketball Canada on numerous occasions and led the host Canadian team that captured the silver medal at the 2018 FIBA U18 Americas Championship.

The Blackjacks tip off their inaugural season May 7 when they travel to St. Catharines, Ont., to face the Niagara River Lions. The first home game is May 14 against the Hamilton Honey Badgers.