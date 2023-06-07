2 killed in head-on crash west of Carleton Place

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two people in the same vehicle were killed in a collision on Highway 7 Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene west of Tatlock Road, between Carleton Place and Perth, around 2 p.m., OPP said in a news release issued Wednesday

A 20-year-old driving one of the involved vehicles died at the scene, police said, while one of the passengers, who was 42, died while in hospital.

Two people in the other vehicle were seriously injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said. They didn't identify the victims.

The crash happened about seven kilometres west of Carleton Place, 25 kilometres north of Perth and 55 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.