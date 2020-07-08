Ottawa police officer found guilty of assault causing bodily harm

An Ottawa police officer has been found guilty of assault causing bodily harm in relation to an incident in December 2017 while he was off duty.

Const. Carl Keenan was charged by MRC des Collines police following an assault in a yurt in Gatineau Park on Dec. 14, 2017. The victim was a woman with whom Keenan was romantically involved.

Keenan is also being investigated by Ottawa police for allegedly sexually harassing officers he was assigned to mentor. He was suspended with pay after he was charged, and is paying for his own defence.

A judge rendered the guilty verdict in a Gatineau, Que., courtroom Wednesday morning.

The judge said Keenan and the woman, both intoxicatred, got into a dispute after Keenan accused her of being unfaithful.

During the ensuing altercation, the woman was pushed forcefully against a metal bed frame, hitting her head and falling unconscious. The judge repeatedly referred to video of the incident that was captured on the woman's cellphone.

In an attempt to revive the woman, Keenan slapped her and applied pressure to her sternum. After the woman regained consciousness, Keenan hit her again, the judge said.

CBC Ottawa has requested comment from the Ottawa Police Service about the status of its professional standards investigation into harassment allegations by other officers, which was triggered by the criminal charge.

At the time, sources close to the investigation told CBC that at least two female officers had come forward with sexual harassment complaints against Keenan.

Keenan is expected to be sentenced Aug. 21.