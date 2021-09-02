TSB investigating cargo train crash, derailment south of Ottawa

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is investigating a collision between two cargo trains in Prescott, Ont., that left one person with minor injuries.

Firefighters, paramedics, police and officers from the Canadian National Railway responded to the site, about 90 kilometres south of Ottawa, just after 10:30 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police say one person on a train suffered minor injuries.

The TSB has deployed a team of investigators to the crash site, as photos showed several train cars derailed and on their sides.

"It was rattling, shaking, it felt like an earthquake ... then you could hear the crashing of the cars … it sounded like metal crushing together," said Alice Farrell, who works nearby.

"It sounded like a train was coming through our building. We hear them all the time and we don't really notice them, but today we definitely noticed that."

Prescott Mayor Brett Todd said it doesn't seem like any hazardous materials spilled. The town's news release said there were no safety or security concerns.

The Edward Street overpass connecting Prescott's core to Highway 401 was closed for a time, but Todd said it was found to be in sound shape and allowed to reopen.

Boundary Street is closed over the train tracks.