A Vanier man is breathing a sigh of relief this holiday season, knowing he made the right choice to install carbon monoxide detectors.

While Michael Klaassen and his teenage son Timothy were at home late Saturday afternoon, both of the house's detectors began to go off.

Klaassen only recently had them installed, after he was visited by Ottawa Fire Services during a summertime door-to-door campaign.

While his first thought was to remove the batteries — believing the alarms defective — Klaasen instead read the instructions printed on the side.

He then left the house and called emergency services.

'Levels were pretty high'

When firefighters entered his house, its portable detectors immediately went off.

"They came out and said the levels were pretty high," Klaassen said.

The father and son waited outside with someone from the department.

"[The firefighter] said to me, 'It's good that you have a carbon monoxide detector as you wouldn't have known,'" Klaassen said.

"'You would have gone to bed tonight and you wouldn't have woken up in the morning.'"

Klaassen said some of the firefighters who visited his house in June by chance also responded to the call on Saturday, a fact Ottawa Fire Services later confirmed.

Eventually paramedics brought the father and son to the hospital and provided them with oxygen. While their levels of carbon monoxide were elevated, they weren't yet life threatening, Klaassen said.

"It was very lucky," the 54-year-old Klaassen said.

According to Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Jennifer McNeely, 10 people die in Ontario each year of carbon monoxide poisoning. (Submitted by Jennifer McNeely)

179 CO calls in 2019

According to Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Jennifer McNeely, the department is thrilled its public awareness campaign possibly saved a life.

"It could have potentially been a different outcome," she said. "A much worse outcome."

That was what happened in November, when first responders answered a call in Orléans and found one man dead at a home on Phoenix Crescent.

A woman was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition and was treated in a hyperbaric chamber.

McNeely said Ottawa Fire Services examined its data surrounding carbon monoxide following that call.

She said the department has responded to 179 calls in 2019 where carbon monoxide was present. On average, 10 people die in Ontario each year from the scentless but deadly gas, she said.

McNeely said early winter is a peak time for service calls involving carbon monoxide, with people using their furnaces, fireplaces or outdoor generators again or forgetting to check their vents for debris.

"It's not always false alarms," she said.

Klaassen said the cause of his leak is uncertain, but firefighters on scene suspected his furnace is to blame.

While he still doesn't have heat in his home, he knows how differently his holiday plans could have been if he hadn't listened to what those firefighters told him in the summer.

"It was relatively easy and didn't take up a ton of time," he said. "And it saved our lives."