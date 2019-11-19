2 taken to hospital for possible CO poisoning in Orléans

Two people have been sent to hospital for treatment after being exposed to carbon monoxide in a home in Ottawa's east end.

Paramedics were called to a home on Phoenix Crescent in Orléans at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Paramedics said a neighbour was checking on the elderly couple who live there and found two people unconscious.

Paramedics transported both the neighbour and an elderly woman to hospital. The woman is being treated in a hyperbaric chamber, while the neighbour was taken as a precaution and is in stable condition, paramedics said.

It's not known at this time what happened to the male resident of the home.

Firefighters said carbon monoxide readings inside the home were extremely high — 600 parts per million with readings closer to 700 parts per million in the basement.

Concentrations above 150 to 200 parts per million can lead to death if a person is exposed over a long period ot time, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.