9 people treated for carbon monoxide inhalation in Gatineau

Nine residents of 122 Saint-Etienne St. in Gatineau were transported to hospital to be treated for carbon monoxide inhalation on Saturday night.

The building was evacuated after firefighters detected a strong presence of the toxic gas in all six of the building's units.

Residents first alerted firefighters at around 9:15 p.m., according to a statement from the fire department.

A faulty heater was responsible for the release of the gas, the statement said.

Residents will not be able to return to their homes once released from hospital due to repairs being made to the heater. They will be supported by Red Cross in the meantime.