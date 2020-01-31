5 treated for CO poisoning at Aylmer home
Five people including two young children were taken to hospital in Gatineau, Que., Thursday evening to be treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after falling ill at a home in Aylmer's Mountain View neighbourhood.
3 adults, 2 children taken to hospital Thursday evening
Five people including two young children were taken to hospital in Gatineau, Que., Thursday evening to be treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after falling ill at a home on rue Georges-Lebel in Aylmer's Mountain View neighbourhood.
Gatineau paramedics treated the family, including a man and woman in their 30s and another adult Gatineau police said was visiting the home.
Their conditions are not considered life-threatening, police said.
Police blamed the incident on "human error," but did not provide further details.
With files from Radio-Canada