Driver charged after striking pedestrian near LeBreton Flats

Ottawa police have charged a male driver in his 30s under the Highway Traffic Act, after he struck a female pedestrian near LeBreton Flats.

Paramedics were called to the intersection of Preston and Albert streets at 6:41 p.m. on Sunday.

The woman was struck while crossing the intersection, paramedics said.

She suffered injuries to her face and right wrist as a result of the collision and was taken to Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre as a high priority, but in stable condition, according to paramedics.

Police say officers on the scene determined that the male driver was at fault and charged him under the Highway Traffic Act for failing to yield to a pedestrian.