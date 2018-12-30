Driver crashes into Vanier house while fleeing police

A vehicle crashed into a house on Jean Talon Street in Vanier after a driver allegedly fled from police early Sunday morning.

Officers tried to pull the car over just after 1 a.m. near Coté Street but the driver sped away, according to a release from the Ottawa Police Service.

The driver lost control of the car a short distance away and crashed into a home. Police said no one was in the house at the time of the crash.

The male driver was arrested and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the release said.

No one else was injured.

A truck struck the same house on Jean Talon Street in 2016. (Ottawa Paramedic Service)

This is the second time a vehicle has struck that same house on Jean Talon Street in a little more than two years.

A pickup truck crashed into the home in November 2016, sending two men to hospital.

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit, the province's police watchdog, is currently investigating Sunday's incident.

Anyone with information can contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.