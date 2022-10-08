Teen dies after being struck while riding dirt bike in Prince Edward County

A 14-year-old boy died Saturday evening in Prince Edward County after he was struck by the driver of an SUV at the intersection of Danforth Road and Millennium Trail, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The initial investigation suggests the teen was riding on a dirt bike when he was struck by an eastbound driver. Officers responded to the collision on Saturday at roughly 6:30 p.m., the OPP said in a statement.

After arriving at the hospital, the teen was pronounced dead. The driver of the SUV was not hurt and the OPP has not laid charges.

Police closed the road surrounding the area until roughly 2:30 a.m. Sunday while investigators examined the site.