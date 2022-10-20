Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

3 injured as car crashes into Dynacare lab building

A car crashed into a Dynacare lab location near The Ottawa Hospital's General Campus on Thursday afternoon injuring three people, police say. 

Driver, 2 others suffered non-life-threatening injuries

Tire marks lead to a shattered window at the Dynacare Lab at 750 Peter Morand Cres. near The Ottawa Hospital's General campus. (David Bates/Radio-Canada)

Ottawa police arrived at 750 Peter Morand Cres. around 3:02 p.m. where they found a driver had crashed a vehicle into the building. 

The driver, an older woman, suffered mild injuries and was transported to hospital, according to paramedics. 

A man suffered serious injuries and was taken to a trauma centre in stable condition. Another woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital, paramedics told Radio-Canada. 

Tire marks could be seen leading to a shattered window in the lab.

The car that collided with the Dynacare lab window is inspected by a firefighter. (David Bates/Radio-Canada)
