Man sentenced to 3 years in crash that killed mother, daughter

A 35-year-old man was sentenced Friday to three years in prison for his role in a September 2017 crash that killed a mother and daughter.

Sumit Darji was trying to pass another vehicle on Dalmeny Road in rural south Ottawa when he collided with the vehicle carrying 67-year-old Margaret Mitchell and 40-year-old Holly Booth.

Superior Court Justice Ronald Laliberté told court that Darji was speeding and taking a serious risk by driving the way he was.

The victims did not have enough time to respond to the oncoming vehicle and died a "violent death," Laliberté said.

Darji, who had spent 22 years in a refugee camp in Nepal before coming to Canada in 2012, had already pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving causing death.

He listened to the sentencing through a translator speaking Nepalese.

Hazel Booth, whose mother and sister died in the 2017 crash, says there's some comfort in knowing what the sentence will be. Defence lawyer Ashish Duvadie says the experience has been sad for everyone involved. 1:10

Courtroom filled with family

The courtroom was packed Friday morning, with Mitchell and Booth's family on one side and Darji's family and supporters on the other.

Court heard Darji was on his way to work at a mushroom plant with three other people in the car at the time of the crash.

While Darji had no previous criminal record, he had been charged under the Highway Traffic Act for stunt driving along Walkley Road, where he was driving 50 km/h over the speed limit.

He was fined for that incident and ordered to attend a driving course.

Darji was sentenced to three years for each count, to be served concurrently. Laliberté also said Darji would not be allowed to drive for seven years after his sentence was up.

It's torture. There's a part of us that's died. - Hazel Booth

On both sides of the courtroom, family members wept and heads hung low.

"There's a lot of mixed emotions that our family is going through and we're sad for the loss of our mom and sister," said Hazel Booth," one of Mitchell's six children.

"It's torture. There's a part of us that's died. And we have to figure this out now."

The family of the two victims described them as unconditional in their love, humble, and beautiful human beings. Mitchell was close to retirement, they said, and Booth had recently gotten married.

They hoped the consequences of the 2017 crash would make people realize how serious dangerous driving can be.

"We need to be respectful to drivers who are obeying the law. And you know, we need to be kind on the road as well," Hazel Booth said.

"We need to just slow down. And it's OK to follow someone. You don't have to pass them. You don't have to be in the lead."

Defence lawyer Ashish Duvadie says his client Sumit Darji felt remorse after the fatal crash. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

'Sad story for everybody'

Laliberté told court that Darji — a father of four children from the ages of four to 16 — had expressed remorse and was suicidal after the deadly crash.

Crying family members clung to him as he left the courtroom.

While the Crown had asked for a three-year sentence, Darji's lawyer, Ashish Duvadie, had hoped for a sentence of two years plus a day.

Duvadie said that Darji, who now has to use a walker because of the injuries he suffered in the crash, may never be able to drive again anyway.

"It's a sad story for everybody," said Duvadie.

"The victims have suffered. They have lost two lives. We can't discount that. And of course it's sad for my client as well. He was a pro-social guy, trying to work in a farm, [and] made a bad judgment."