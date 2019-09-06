Skip to Main Content
Woman killed in crash on March Road
Ottawa

OPP are investigating after a woman was killed Friday morning in a three-vehicle crash on March Road just east of Almonte.

March Road closed near Almonte

CBC News ·

The collision happened at the intersection of March Road and Greystone Drive in Lanark County at 8:44 a.m.

Paramedics responded to the crash and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

A woman in her 50s was taken to the hospital with multiple fractures and is in serious but stable condition. Another woman was taken to the hospital with a fracture and is in stable condition, paramedics said.

March Road is closed to traffic between Greystone Drive and Appleton Side Road until further notice, according to the OPP. 

