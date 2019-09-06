Woman killed in crash on March Road

OPP are investigating after a woman was killed Friday morning in a three-vehicle crash on March Road just east of Almonte.

The collision happened at the intersection of March Road and Greystone Drive in Lanark County at 8:44 a.m.

Paramedics responded to the crash and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

A woman has been killed in a 3 vehicle crash on March Rd, east of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Almonte?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Almonte</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LanarkOPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LanarkOPP</a> and collision investigators still looking into the cause. Road remains closed. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Otttraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/tKi9yv0spr">pic.twitter.com/tKi9yv0spr</a> —@OPP_ER

A woman in her 50s was taken to the hospital with multiple fractures and is in serious but stable condition. Another woman was taken to the hospital with a fracture and is in stable condition, paramedics said.

March Road is closed to traffic between Greystone Drive and Appleton Side Road until further notice, according to the OPP.