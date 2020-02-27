Boy driver leads police on highway chase in western Quebec

It took a police chase and a nail belt to stop an underage driver who took a 50-kilometre joyride that started near Gracefield, Que., on Wednesday.

Sûreté du Québec say a boy under the age of 12 took a vehicle shortly before 4 p.m. and headed south on Highway 105. Police said the boy was heading for Gatineau, Que. They said the vehicle did not belong to his family.

The vehicle was finally spotted about 30 kilometres away in Low, Que., but when the young driver refused to stop, police gave chase. Police said speeds never exceeded 90 km/h.

The boy eventually merged onto Highway 5, where police had installed a nail carpet near Wakefield, Que., about 50 kilometres from Gracefield.

Even after driving over the nails, the boy travelled another few kilometres, police said. He eventually stopped without further incident.

Police returned the boy to his family in the Gracefield area. No charges will be laid due to his age.

Youth protection authorities have been notified, police said.