Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Boy driver leads police on highway chase in western Quebec

It took a police chase and a nail belt to stop an underage driver who took a 50-kilometre joyride that started near Gracefield, Que., on Wednesday.

Vehicle finally stopped with nail belt near Wakefield, Que.

Hallie Cotnam · CBC News ·
Sûreté du Québec say the boy took a vehicle from the Gracefield, Que., area and drove it about 50 kilometres before being stopped by a nail belt near Wakefield, Que. (Marion Bérubé/Radio-Canada)

It took a police chase and a nail belt to stop an underage driver who took a 50-kilometre joyride that started near Gracefield, Que., on Wednesday.

Sûreté du Québec say a boy under the age of 12 took a vehicle shortly before 4 p.m. and headed south on Highway 105. Police said the boy was heading for Gatineau, Que. They said the vehicle did not belong to his family.

The vehicle was finally spotted about 30 kilometres away in Low, Que., but when the young driver refused to stop, police gave chase. Police said speeds never exceeded 90 km/h.

The boy eventually merged onto Highway 5, where police had installed a nail carpet near Wakefield, Que., about 50 kilometres from Gracefield. 

Even after driving over the nails, the boy travelled another few kilometres, police said. He eventually stopped without further incident.

Police returned the boy to his family in the Gracefield area. No charges will be laid due to his age.

Youth protection authorities have been notified, police said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now