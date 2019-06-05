Car crashes into Aylmer apartment building

A car crashed into an apartment building on rue Belmont in western Gatineau Tuesday evening and its residents still haven't been able to get back home.

It happened at about 7:30 p.m. near the Galeries Aylmer mall, according to Gatineau firefighters.

The car crashed into a unit on the ground level, and while firefighters said people were home at the time, nobody was injured.

The vehicle can't be moved and the building's 13 residents can't get back inside until experts make sure the structure is sound.