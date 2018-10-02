CAQ wins its first ever seats in the Outaouais

Ridings in the Outaouais were swept up in Quebec's historic election Monday night, with what had been a Liberal stronghold becoming home to three MNAs from the Coalition Avenir Québec.

The CAQ won a majority government, marking the first time in decades that neither the Liberals or the Parti Québécois will be the province's government.

The five ridings in the Outaouais had all been solidly Liberal for decades prior to Monday's vote, but three changed hands moving to the CAQ.

The riding of Chapleau is now represented by Mathieu Lévesque from the CAQ.

The party also won Gatineau with former La Pêche mayor Robert Bussière taking the seat the Liberals have held since 1962.

The party's candidate Mathieu Lacombe won the seat in Papineau.

The Liberals held two seats in the region: Maryse Gaudreault in Hull and André Fortin in Pontiac.

Lacombe took 47.3 per cent of the vote up against Liberal incumbent Alexandre Iracà, who had just 23.1 per cent of the vote. The Liberals had held Papineau since 1981.

Lacombe said his party offered change that simply was never available until now.

"For the last 40 years there was no choice, there was only the Liberals and the PQ," he said.

He said the Outaouais would have a strong voice in the national assembly.

"People feel like they were taken for granted for a lot of years, so now it is time for change."

New opposition

Fortin said the Liberals will hold the CAQ to account for the next four years, while also renewing their party.

"It is time to have some new faces in the Liberal party, a new message, a new way of connecting with voters and we will have four years to work on that," he said.

The CAQ ran on a platform that included a pledge to cut immigration levels and force new immigrants to pass values and language tests or face removal from the province.

Fortin said his party would stand strongly opposed to that measure.

"We will fight to ensure always that a Quebecer is a Quebecer is a Quebecer," he said.

Québec Solidaire moved into third place across the region in all five ridings.