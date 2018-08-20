Skip to Main Content
Coalition Avenir Québec promises new Outaouais hospital

Coalition Avenir Québec promises new Outaouais hospital

The opposition Coalition Avenir Québec is promising to build a new hospital in western Quebec during their first term in power if elected this fall.

Location of hospital with at least 170 beds would be determined later on, says François Legault

CBC News ·
CAQ leader François Legault, seen with Pontiac candidate Olive Kamanyana, is promising to build a new hospital in western Quebec if the party is elected. (CBC)

The opposition Coalition Avenir Québec is promising to build a new hospital in western Quebec in their first term in power if elected this fall.

Leader François Legault was in Gatineau Sunday, saying the location of the hospital hasn't been determined and it would be at least 170 beds.

He didn't mention a cost.

Legault said waiting times at the Gatineau and Hull hospitals are unacceptable and costs Quebec too much to reimburse Ontario for patients who seek care in nearby communities such as Ottawa and Hawkesbury.

Liberal MNA André​ Fortin said it's more important to spend money addressing the shortage of healthcare workers in the region.

"We can build four walls, but if we don't have the people to serve the citizens inside these walls we won't [be better]," Fortin said.

Quebec's election campaign officially starts Thursday.

The election is Oct. 1.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us