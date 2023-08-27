Capital Pride takes over downtown streets Sunday

Several roads across the downtown core will be closed on Sunday for the annual Capital Pride Parade.

Here's a rundown of the closures:

Laurier Avenue West, between Nicholas and Elgin streets, will be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Elgin Street, between Slater and McLeod streets; Gladstone Avenue, between Cartier and Kent streets; and Kent Street, between McLeod and Albert streets, will be closed from Noon to 4 p.m.

Laurier Avenue West, between Lyon Street South and O'Connor Street, will be closed from 3 to 5 p.m.

The following streets will be closed until midnight on Monday, Aug. 28:

Bank Street, between Slater and Florence streets.

Somerset Street, between O'Connor and Bank streets.

Gloucester Street, between Bank and O'Connor streets.

Capital Pride Parade

The annual Capital Pride Parade will include over 200 groups and more than 10,000 marchers, according to organizers.

The parade will start at Elgin Street and Laurier Street, head south until turning right on Gladstone Avenue, then head north on Kent Street, finishing at Laurier Street.

Several stages have also been set up in the downtown core for events, with festival stalls set up along Bank Street.