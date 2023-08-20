Capital Pride expects strong turnout at key moment for LGBTQ community

Nine days of Capital Pride celebrations in Ottawa began on the weekend as organizers gear up for what they think might be their largest parade ever.



"We're looking [at a] pretty busy turnout at our programming throughout the week," said Toby Whitfield, executive director of Capital Pride.

"Of course it culminates with the Capital Pride parade on Sunday, where we're expecting over 10,000 marchers."

He said ticket sales and feedback from the first day of the festival Saturday are encouraging.

More businesses and organizations are set to join the parade and street festival than in previous years, according to Whitfield. He's expecting "likely the largest parade that we've ever had."

A safety plan costing tens of thousands of dollars was developed to protect Pride attendees, such as those pictured here during the festival in Ottawa last August. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press)

It hasn't come without challenges.

Whitfield has watched disruptive anti-LGBTQ protests come to Ottawa and online harassment spill out into the real world. It's led Capital Pride to ratchet up vigilance to keep participants safe.

A safety plan involving volunteer community safety marshals, private security and physical barricades has cost tens of thousands of dollars, Whitfield said.

"We have worked closely with the city and municipal services to develop, I think, a robust safety plan for our programming this year," he said. "I feel pretty confident going into the festival that we've got things well organized."

He called it a "holistic approach" to safety that includes co-operation with paramedics and police. Some of the money came from a federal emergency program for Pride festivals across the country.

In his view, the forces that make safety measures necessary show exactly why Pride is essential.

"We're in a moment where we are seeing rising hate in our communities, but at the same time we're seeing organizations stepping up to challenge that and confront that hate," he said.

Up to July, 32 hate incidents against LGBTQ people were reported to police in Ottawa, according to Ottawa police. That total is twice as many as were reported during the same period last year.

Whitfield said showing up for Pride is a way of taking a stand.

"We can all work together to advance queer and trans rights, while also coming together for a big celebration," he said.

Festivities range from educational to exuberant

Festivities began on Saturday with pageants at the National Arts Centre to crown Miss Capital Pride, Mr. Capital Pride and Mx. Capital Pride.

Whitfield highlighted a long list of events that run the spectrum from education to exuberance, including a human rights panel on Wednesday and a flag raising at city hall on Monday. Community groups are holding their own events in tandem, such as Pride-themed games from the Ottawa Redblacks and Atlético Ottawa.

"We're trying to blend some of the celebration and the big opportunities to come together as a community," Whitfield said.

"It's a call to action."

It all leads up to the big day on Sunday when Capital Pride will hold a street festival spanning 10 blocks on Bank Street with three stages for performers.

The parade that same day is planned to make its way around the street festival, starting southbound on Elgin Street at 1 p.m.