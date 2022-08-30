Capital Pride seeks funding for security amid rise in hate incidents

Capital Pride is calling on the city and province to do more to protect participants at this year's events.

Organizers say a rise in hate incidents directed at the LGBTQ community looms over this year's festivities — enough to warrant the protection.

"I think as we move into our Pride celebrations, in about two weeks, we're feeling a little different," said Toby Whitfield, executive director of Capital Pride.

"We're still going to celebrate on the streets. But we're also going to just pay more attention to this rising hate as well."

Last month, Ottawa police reported a spike in hate incidents when compared to the same six-month period last year. It also reported incidents against the LGBTQ community doubled over the same period.

Funding cut by 50%

Capital Pride is just one of several Ontario Pride organizations calling on the province to help them develop protective safety plans. They're also asking that funding to a provincial festival grant program be restored.

Whitfield said as much as 50 per cent of their funding from that program has been cut, around $55,000 less than what they received last year.

"That funding supports things like infrastructure, artists, safety and security at festivals and events," he said, adding they found out about the funding cut on July 27.

Whitfield said it's especially difficult to deal with less funding when the security plan will be more expensive and Capital Pride is hoping the province will help cover the cost of the measures his team has planned.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Citizenship and Multiculturalism said the province is committed to "combating hate," but added that certain grants are highly competitive.

On top of its calls to the province, Capital Pride is also asking for greater long-term support for the city's front-line organizations, with the hope of stemming the hate at its source.

Fae Johnstone — this year's grand marshall at the Pride festivities in Ottawa — understands the need for security all too well.

She was part of a recent International Women's Day campaign by Hersey's Canada highlighting women, including Johnstone, a trans woman, on the cover of its chocolate bars.

The subsequent backlash was serious enough that Hersey's hired security guards and a bullet-proof vehicle for her for several days, Johnstone said.

"What we're seeing this Pride season is an example of a global and national trend. And so my encouragement is, we need our allies to show up in big numbers this Pride season," she told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

"We need to show the world that we will not tolerate this rise in hate."

Whitfield said his team is working with the city and emergency services to develop safety plans, enough to ease his immediate concerns.

"I think where we're sort of turning our head to at the moment is beyond, you know, the next couple of weeks, how do we actually address some of the root causes of this?"

Capital Pride begins on Aug. 19.