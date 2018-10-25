Capital, Kitchissippi wards top in voter turnout

Voter turnout in Ottawa improved slightly in 2018 compared to the 2014 municipal race, with 42.55 per cent of eligible residents marking a ballot, according to unofficial results.

In total, 252,464 votes were cast of an eligible list of 632,385.

That edges out the 39.9 per cent turnout in 2014, but falls short of the 44.4 per cent turnout in 2010, when Jim Watson defeated Larry O'Brien, Clive Doucet and Andrew Haydon.

The city clerk will declare the 2018 results official this week once he receives the report of an external auditor.

Poor turnout provincewide

While the 2018 turnout means less than half of eligible electors cast ballots, it's not too shabby when you look around the province.

Despite some hot races in cities including Hamilton, Brampton and Toronto, turnout in the capital beat them all. Brampton, for instance, saw just 34.5 per cent of voters cast ballots, while Mississauga posted a measly 27 per cent.

Here in eastern Ontario, unofficial results show a 39.7 per cent turnout in Kingston, 38.1 per cent in Cornwall and 42.9 per cent in Belleville.

One anomaly to those low Ontario figures is Thunder Bay, where more than half of electors turned up to vote.

Ward by ward

When you drill down to the ward level, only Capital ward passed the 50 per cent turnout mark.

That highly competitive race saw incumbent David Chernushenko take third place behind winner Shawn Menard, who had the backing of NDP MPP Joel Harden, and Christine McAllister, who was supported by Liberal MP Catherine McKenna.

In fact, almost every ward where seats changed hands saw voters turn out in proportions greater than the local average.