Child removed from Cantley school after relative tests positive for COVID-19

A student at an elementary school in Cantley, Que. has been removed from class after a relative tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Draveurs School Board.

The positive test result came on the same day that some elementary schools in Quebec resumed classes for the first time since lockdown measures began.

Officials at L'Orée-des-Bois elementary school were notified of the positive test result around 11 a.m. on Monday morning, and immediately intervened, the school board's director general, Manon Dufour, told Radio-Canada.

A spokesperson for Quebec's education minister confirmed the child briefly attended the school in the morning, but was removed from class and isolated after a parent notified the school of the test result.

The principal wore gloves, a visor and gown while waiting for a parent to pick up the child.

The student will now have to isolate at home for the next 14 days, according to the minister's spokesperson.

The official also said public health officials feel the risk of spread was minimized, since the student did not have prolonged contact with other individuals at the school.