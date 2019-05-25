Cantley standoff ends peacefully

A standoff between police and a man barricaded in his home in the municipality of Cantley, Que. ended without incident on Friday night.

Police received a call at around 6 p.m. from a man requesting police be sent to his home on Connor South Road, according to a news release from the regional police force for Collines-de-l'Outaouais.

On arrival, police found the 47-year-old had barricaded himself in his house and was believed to be armed.

Police established a security perimeter and began negotiating with the man over the phone.

At around 11 p.m., the man left his home voluntarily. He was then detained by police and taken to hospital for evaluation.

Police have not said if the man will be charged.

Police tape blocks off a wooded area in Cantley while a police operation is underway. (Jonathan Dupaul/Radio-Canada)

A large stretch of Mont-des-Cascades Road, between Chamonix East and Versant roads, had been closed to traffic but has since reopened.

At least one ambulance and several police vehicles were on site.