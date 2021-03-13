Skip to Main Content
Partygoers in Cantley, Que., face steep fines following police visit

Police in western Quebec broke up a party at a property rented in Cantley, Que., overnight for violating public health protocols.

MRC des Collines police found 7 people gathered at residence rented on Airbnb

MRC des Collines police fined a group of partygoers after being alerted to a gathering at a residence rented on Airbnb. (Jean-Sebastien Marier/Radio-Canada)

According to MRC des Collines police, seven people not living in the same household gathered at the chemin Hogan property. 

Officers were first alerted to the party at approximately 1:20 a.m., Saturday morning. 

The seven people, all from Ontario, were each fined $1,550 and told to leave either by car or taxi, with exception of the tenant.

