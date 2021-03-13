Partygoers in Cantley, Que., face steep fines following police visit

Police in western Quebec broke up a party at a property rented in Cantley, Que., overnight for violating public health protocols.

According to MRC des Collines police, seven people not living in the same household gathered at the chemin Hogan property.

Officers were first alerted to the party at approximately 1:20 a.m., Saturday morning.

The seven people, all from Ontario, were each fined $1,550 and told to leave either by car or taxi, with exception of the tenant.