Worker's death after Cantley blast leads to criminal negligence charge

A man responsible for blasting at a western Quebec construction site is now facing criminal charges after the death of a worker in September 2022.

Employee watchdog found 2022 explosion wasn't properly planned or executed

Andrew Foote · CBC News ·
A white police vehicle with blue, green and gold markings.
MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais police arrested a man from Thurso, Que., on Jan. 11 to face charges related to a fatal workplace explosion in 2022. (Jean-Sebastien Marier/Radio-Canada)

A 46-year-old man from L'Ange-Gardien was pronounced dead at a hospital after the explosion on Sept. 8, 2022. The explosion was meant to clear a residential plot of rock on chemin Denis in Cantley, north of Gatineau.

Quebec's employee watchdog CNESST said last year the explosion was neither properly planned nor carried out, leaving the unnamed victim, who was working in an excavator, within the blast range.

On Monday, municipal police said they'd arrested the unidentified 30-year-old from Thurso earlier this month.

He'll face charges of criminal negligence causing death and breaching his duty of care around explosives, MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police said in the news release.

Andrew Foote

Digital reporter

Andrew Foote has been covering Ottawa-area news for the CBC since February 2013 after graduating from Carleton University. He can be reached at andrew.foote@cbc.ca.

    With files from Radio-Canada

