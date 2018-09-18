Someone is shooting cats with an air gun in Cantley, Que.

Police in the Outaouais are looking for whoever shot three cats with an air gun in Cantley, Que., last month.

MRC des Collines police said Tuesday they were only recently told about the shootings, which happened the weekend of Aug. 11 around chemin Tâché and rue de Maricourt in the community north of Gatineau.

Two of the three cats that had been shot needed surgery.

Police are reminding people that wilfully killing or injuring an animal without a lawful excuse is a criminal offence.

The municipality's bylaws also prohibit carrying air guns, except on private property with the owner's permission.

It's also forbidden for anyone to use a weapon less than 300 meters from any inhabited place, on any road or shoulder, in any pasture where animals are found, on private property without the consent of the owner, and on public property as well.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call police at 1-844-477-2529.