OPP divers search for Kingston man after canoe capsizes

Ontario Provincial Police divers have joined the search for a 61-year-old Kingston, Ont., man whose canoe capsized Saturday evening.

According to police, the man and his wife were fishing on an unnamed lake in Central Frontenac Township, southeast of Sharbot Lake and approximately 130 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.

After their canoe capsized, the wife made it to shore safely, OPP said, but her husband didn't reappear.

He wasn't wearing a life jacket, police said.

Police and firefighters first received the call about the tipped canoe at around 6:30 p.m.

Emergency services searched the water and shoreline for the man Saturday evening, police said, using boats belonging to nearby cottagers. The search is continuing Sunday.