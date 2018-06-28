Gatineau to match province's pot restrictions

Gatineau city councillors voted Thursday to approve a recommendation by the city's public health committee to match the province's rules overseeing the sale, growth, possession and consumption of legal pot.

That means once recreational cannabis becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17, pot smokers in Gatineau won't be allowed to light up in public spaces where minors might be present including beaches, sports fields and playgrounds.

Under Quebec's Bill 157, marijuana use is only permitted in the same places as tobacco, and is prohibited on university and CEGEP campuses.

Quebec has given municipalities the power to impose tighter restrictions on smoking marijuana in public.

Gatineau's public health committee studied the possibility of extending the pot ban to all city parks, and a third scenario that would ban consumption in all public spaces, period.

But staff cautioned councillors that third option would force the city to toughen its tobacco bylaws to match, or risk lawsuits for treating the two differently.

In the end, councillors voted against imposing any additional restrictions beyond those contained in Bill 157.

They also agreed to monitor the situation for one year and consider changes in the fall of 2019.

The final vote will take place at the next council meeting on July 3.