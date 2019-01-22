Deadline day for Ontario municipalities to opt out of pot shops

Tuesday is the deadline for Ontario municipalities to opt out of the legal pot business, and in a few communities the decision is coming right down to the wire.

Three local councils — the Town of Greater Napanee, the Town of Renfrew and the Municipality of Mississippi Mills — are voting on whether to allow retail cannabis stores on Tuesday, the last day to decide.

Dozens of municipalities, including Ottawa, have already indicated to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) that they want in, but a few neighbouring townships have decided to pass when it comes to hosting licensed cannabis retailers.

Municipalities were given until Jan. 22 to opt out. They can opt in down the road, but once they're in, they give up their right to opt out again.

Any municipality that doesn't notify the AGCO by the deadline forfeits its choice, and private cannabis retailers will be allowed to operate there beginning April 1, provided they've obtained the necessary licences.

Wait-and-see approach

Peter McLaren, reeve for the Township of Lanark Highlands, said his community is opting-out and adopting a wait-and-see approach because there are still too many unknowns — for example, the cost of extra policing versus any revenue the township might reap from a cannabis business.

My thoughts are, marijuana is going to be a big bust. - Peter McLaren, Township of Lanark Highlands reeve

"The letter we got from the from the provincial government, it basically asked more questions [than] it really answered," McLaren said.

McLaren has his own doubts about the much-hyped market for legal weed.

"Everybody is still saying, 'Oh, it's going to be huge,' but it's totally unknown," he said. "My thoughts are, marijuana is going to be a big bust."

Health concerns

Sheldon Keller, mayor of the Township of Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan, said health concerns and pressure from religious groups swayed the council to vote no.

"We had a couple of petitions from a couple of churches that didn't think it was good for society," Keller said.

"We also had information from our health unit that said cannabis shouldn't be consumed by people before they're 25 years old because it could impair their brain function."

Keller said he'll be watching how other muncipalities fare in the pot business before revisiting the issue.

Other eastern Ontario communities that have opted out include Frontenac Islands, the village Casselman, Beckwith Township, Tyendinaga Township, East Hawkesbury and the Municipality of Marmora and Lake.