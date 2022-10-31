Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa·New

7 puppies stolen in daylight break-and-enter

A litter of seven Cane Corso puppies were stolen from an apartment in Quinte West in a daylight break-and-enter on Oct. 24, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

A little of 2-month-old puppies are still missing, OPP say

CBC News ·
The OPP are asking the public to contact the police if they have any information about the puppies from the stolen litter. (Ontario Provincial Police)

A litter of seven Cane Corso puppies was stolen from an apartment in Quinte West in broad daylight on Oct. 24, according to police.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a person entered an apartment on Ontario Street, which was home to an adult dog and the puppy litter, between noon and 2 p.m. 

Initially the adult dog was taken along with the puppies, but the dog was found a few hours later outside of the apartment, the OPP said. All of the two-month-old puppies are still missing.

The litter has four females and three males with a variety of white, black and brindle markings, police said.

The OPP are asking the public to contact the police if they have any information about the puppies from the stolen litter. (Ontario Provincial Police)

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now