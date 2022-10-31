7 puppies stolen in daylight break-and-enter

A litter of seven Cane Corso puppies was stolen from an apartment in Quinte West in broad daylight on Oct. 24, according to police.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a person entered an apartment on Ontario Street, which was home to an adult dog and the puppy litter, between noon and 2 p.m.

Initially the adult dog was taken along with the puppies, but the dog was found a few hours later outside of the apartment, the OPP said. All of the two-month-old puppies are still missing.

The litter has four females and three males with a variety of white, black and brindle markings, police said.