7 puppies stolen in daylight break-and-enter
A litter of seven Cane Corso puppies were stolen from an apartment in Quinte West in a daylight break-and-enter on Oct. 24, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
A little of 2-month-old puppies are still missing, OPP say
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a person entered an apartment on Ontario Street, which was home to an adult dog and the puppy litter, between noon and 2 p.m.
Initially the adult dog was taken along with the puppies, but the dog was found a few hours later outside of the apartment, the OPP said. All of the two-month-old puppies are still missing.
The litter has four females and three males with a variety of white, black and brindle markings, police said.