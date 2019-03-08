I finished chemo, and now it's time to graduate university

It was the winter exam period in 2016 when I watched my life begin to unravel before my eyes.

But it wasn't until late January when I was strapped onto a table, ready for a radiation therapy machine to discharge X-rays at my head, that the severity of my situation hit me.

Others who've been diagnosed with cancer ask themselves, "Why me?" But in that moment, all I could ask was, "Why now? Why did I just get diagnosed with cancer at age 20, in the middle of my third year studying journalism?"

Before that moment I had never encountered cancer — nor had it impacted my immediate friends and family.

There were a lot of new things to learn as I was catapulted headfirst from the life of a student to the life of a cancer patient suffering from acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow.

Peralta began radiation therapy in January 2017. (Submitted by Mateo Peralta)

First off, I learned that my random nosebleeds, frequent colds and fatigue were the symptoms of my disease, and not what I'd thought were unrelated occurrences.

Then, there were the consequences on campus. At the time of my diagnosis I was living on campus as a residence fellow.

I loved my job, so the first thing I did as soon as my doctor finished telling my mother, sister and I about my two-year treatment plan was email my supervisors — even before telling my dad, who lives in Boston, Mass.

It was the most difficult email I had ever written. School was my world, and with that email I revealed to more than 100 students and staff that my world was suddenly changing.

For a time, Peralta slipped into an isolating depression, but he managed to get through it with the help of family and friends. (Luz Garzon)

Things moved fast from there. The next morning, when I was supposed to be writing my political science exam, I was instead sent into surgery to insert a Hickman line in my chest. This was the tube through which chemotherapy would be pumped directly into my heart for the foreseeable future.

I was terrified about starting chemo. But despite the fear, there were also moments of hilarity, like when I was tasked with providing a sperm sample for preservation from the toxic chemicals that would leave me infertile.

Until that point, I'd never asked myself if I even wanted kids. But nonetheless I found myself asking my sister to race across the city to deliver a small container to a sperm bank. It might've been awkward, but instead we laughed.

We also laughed when chemo actually began, and my mom and I noticed the colourful chemicals looked like little bags of Kool-Aid.

Peralta and his friends sent each other funny Snapchats to keep up his spirits. (Ilse Mendoza)

In the following months my mind and body buckled from the trauma of spinal taps, radiation and chemotherapy. I lost sensation in my toes and fingers along with hair and muscle mass.

I could no longer open medication bottles or walk for longer than two minutes — a crazy change from being a healthy 20-year-old just months before. My face bloated into an unrecognizable state, a side effect of the steroids I was prescribed. I didn't want to see my friends and I quickly descended into an isolating depression.

It was through a monumental amount of support from my friends, family and medical team at the Ottawa Hospital that I went into remission and eventually emerged from that darkness, both medically and emotionally.

Peralta took this selfie to mark his second-last chemotherapy treatment in January 2019. (Mateo Peralta)

Eight months after starting treatment, I was well enough to return to classes. Coming back was terrifying but I took it slow.

Now, I'm still in remission, and just had my last chemo treatment. I'm graduating this spring and it's a time when I look forward to the future.

Your 20s are arguably the most pivotal and consequential years of your life. You're working to define yourself and your career path.

For me that experience became, let's say, more complicated by my diagnosis.

I've learned a lot from school, but even more from going through cancer. Most importantly I've learned what it means to be a survivor. To be persistent and optimistic in the face of fear. And to continue learning and pursuing a tomorrow that's better than today.

Peralta is now well enough to do the things he used to love to do, like see art at the Ottawa Art Gallery. (Ilse Mendoza)

Mateo Peralta is a writer and freelance reporter, graduating this spring from Carleton University's journalism program. He will be speaking at this year's Relay for Life cancer fundraiser on March 8. You can follow him on Twitter: @MateoPeralta_.​