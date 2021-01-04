'Crop circles' on canal ice no mystery, NCC says

If you've noticed strange circular shapes on the ice surface of the Rideau Canal lately, fear not: they don't portend some alien takeover, but they just might signal a different kind of invasion.

According to the National Capital Commission (NCC), the symmetrical patterns that have reminded some curious onlookers of crop circles are really part of the preparation for the coming skating season.

"This is a result of this past weekend's flooding operations," Bruce Devine, the NCC's senior manager of the skateway, reassured concerned citizens.

The strange patterns are formed when crews drill holes in the ice, then pump water from underneath to thicken the frozen surface.

The difference this year is that the crews are working farther apart to abide by pandemic health protocols, thus avoiding close encounters of any kind. That, and the recent lack of snow cover, resulted in the unusual spectacle.

The NCC says those anxious to skate on the Rideau Canal, seen here on Jan. 2, need to remain patient a little longer. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Devine said there's lots of work still to be done, so expect to see the crews back in action before the canal is safe for skating.

Like every winter, the temperature will play a decisive role.

"It's not cold enough at night," Devine said. "We're going to wait a few more days before thinking of going back to flood the ice again."

When the skateway does finally open, Devine said visitors should expect some new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. For one, there will be no stashing of boots and other belongings while they're out on the ice.

"They should plan to bring a bag with them," he said. "You will not be able to leave any personal belongings behind."

For now, the NCC is once again reminding residents to stay off the ice.