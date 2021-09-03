Skip to Main Content
Snowbirds to fly over Kingston, Gatineau

Keep your eyes to the sky as the Canadian Forces Snowbirds will fly over Kingston, Ont., today before making their way to Gatineau, Que., this upcoming weekend.

Flyby set for Wednesday afternoon in Kingston before returning to capital region

Canadian Snowbirds will fly over eastern Ontario and western Quebec in the coming days. (Colin Perkel/The Canadian Press)

The flyby in eastern Ontario is set for Wednesday at 1:40 p.m. at 1,000 feet before landing at the Kingston airport.

Then the Snowbirds make their way back to the National Capital Region for a flyover in Gatineau on Sept. 11 and 12, according to the online schedule.

 

