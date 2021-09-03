Snowbirds to fly over Kingston, Gatineau

Keep your eyes to the sky as the Canadian Snowbirds will fly over Kingston, Ont., today before making their way to Gatineau, Que., this upcoming weekend.

The flyby in eastern Ontario is set for Wednesday at 1:40 p.m. at 1,000 feet before landing at the Kingston airport.

Heads up #Kingston! We will be overhead tomorrow at 1:40pm to fly over the city at 1000 feet before landing at the airport. We plan on leaving #Toronto at 1:00pm and do a quick flyby of #Trenton before heading your way.

Then the Snowbirds make their way back to the National Capital Region for a flyover in Gatineau on Sept. 11 and 12, according to the online schedule.