CBC Ottawa anchors win Canadian Screen Award

At this year's Canadian Screen Awards, the hosts of CBC Ottawa News, Lucy van Oldenbarneveld and Adrian Harewood, won the best local anchor award.

The awards, normally handed out at a gala in Toronto, honour Canada's achievements in film, television and digital media.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's winners are being announced in a series of virtual presentations.

In April, CBC Ottawa News won a Radio Television Digital News Association regional award for its live coverage of the 2019 floods.

CBC Ottawa News airs weekdays at 6 p.m. on CBC Television, online and on Facebook.