Canadian Museum of History to reopen next Wednesday

The Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., will welcome back visitors on Feb. 10, but the Canadian Children's Museum will stay closed for now.

On Tuesday, the Quebec government gave the green light for museums and bookstores, as well as non-essential businesses and hair salons, to reopen on Feb. 8.

Chantal Amyot, acting director of the history museum, told Radio-Canada that staff are taking an extra week to prepare. The museum will operate from Wednesday to Sunday and accept up to 520 visitors on a daily basis, except for Thursdays when extended hours will allow up to 820 people.

In a news release, the museum said the children's museum will remain temporarily closed despite being located in the same building because it's "highly interactive."

Cafes and restaurants will also stay closed, but vending machines will be available. The gift shop will open on weekends only.

People can purchase time-stamped tickets as of Feb. 5, which are required to access the interior of the museum, but there will be no time limit on visits.

Precautions are being taken, including signs, physical distancing and hand washing stations.

The museum has been closed to visitors since mid-October. Ottawa's museums and galleries remain closed because of Ontario's COVID-19 emergency measures, in place until at least Feb. 9.