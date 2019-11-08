Canadian Forces member in Petawawa charged with sexual assault, weapons violations

Military police have charged a member of the Canadian Armed Forces with sexual assault and weapons violations following an incident in Petawawa, Ont.

The accused is a regular member of the special forces based at CFB Petawawa.

He was charged on Nov. 3 after a complaint from a civilian victim about an unspecified event that took place after midnight three days earlier, according to a release from the Department of National Defence.

Investigators from the Forces' internal investigation service searched the member's residence where they allegedly found weapons and ammunition stored illegally.

A corporal in the Canadian Special Operations Regiment faces a total of four charges, including sexual assault, assault, and unauthorized possession and storage of ammunition.

"This investigation resulting in charges demonstrates our commitment to ensure all individuals involved in such criminal activity are brought to justice," said Lt.-Col. Kevin Cadman, the commanding officer of the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service.

"All members of the Canadian Armed Forces whether they are part of the Reserve Force or Regular Force are expected to serve/ behave in a respectful and professional manner at all times."

The matter will not make its way through the criminal court system. The accused's first appearance is scheduled for Dec. 10 at the Renfrew County Courthouse in Pembroke.

The Forces have spent the past several years attempting to combat sexual assault and other abusive behaviour perpetrated by service members.

The moves followed a series of devastating reports several years ago that uncovered a highly sexualized culture where misbehaviour was endemic.