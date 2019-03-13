Condo board wants Canadian flag to come down

A member of the Canadian military is being told the Canadian flag attached to his Ottawa home has to come down, because it runs afoul of condo board rules.

Last year, Maj. Michael Mitchell put up the flag just over his garage door at his home in the city's west end, near Carlingwood Mall.

"It is just attached on a pole on the front of my garage," he said on CBC's All In A Day. "I thought it would be nice to have a flag up for Canada Day."

The flag rustled in the wind for eight months before it became an issue. Mitchell said this week he got a note from the condominium board indicating it had to come down, because it violated rules against attaching anything to the front of the house.

Mitchell said if he had known about the rule he probably would not have put the flag where it is, but he also noticed the rule seems to be loosely enforced in the community.

"My wife took a little walk around the condo community yesterday and there are about 30 other houses with stuff attached to the front of their houses," he said.

Not backing down

He said he and his wife plan to go to the next condo board meeting to discuss the issue. They don't want to remove the flag and hope something can be worked out.

He said he doesn't believe the board has any say over his front lawn and he would consider a flag pole there if that's what it takes.

He said they have also researched a piece of legislation that passed in 2012 that requires condominium boards and apartment rental companies to encourage people to use a flag.

The private member's bill originally called for sanctions against any company that tried to prevent someone from flying a flag, but the provisions were pulled back.

Mitchell said his understanding for the rule is to keep the homes looking neat and uniform, but he doesn't understand why a flag would be a problem.

"They want to keep it clean and looking nice, and I understand that, but a Canadian flag? Does that look bad in front of my house?"

CBC reached out to the condominium company, but the board's president was not available.