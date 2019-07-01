Meet some of Canada's newest citizens

Thirty people took their oath of citizenship at a special ceremony held on Canada Day in Ottawa.

Families from across the world met at City Hall Monday to become Canadians after months and years of waiting.

11-year-old George Daou, alongside David Tamanini and Erica Soardi, became Canadian citizens on Monday in a ceremony at city hall. 1:06

They are now able to vote, obtain a Canadian passport and run for political office.

CBC News spoke to some of the new Canadians Monday.

Thirty Canadians received their citizenship at the special Canada Day ceremony. (David Thurton/CBC)

Each had stories about how they made it to Canada and why they left their countries of origin.

Some people said they were searching for work, while others said they were fleeing persecution.

Erica Soardi says she's excited for her daughter's future in Canada. (CBC)

Erica Soardi and her partner David Tamanini moved from Italy in 2014 to find work in Canada as civil engineers. During the years-long wait to become Canadian citizens, their 11-month-old daughter Anna was born last year.

"It feels good, it is an accomplishment, a goal, and we feel so honoured to be here today," Tamanini said after the ceremony.

"[It was] not an easy journey."

Soardi said she's happy her daughter was born in Canada as a Canadian.

"She will have lots of opportunities here."

George Daou took his oath of citizenship Monday. (David Thurton/CBC)

Eleven-year-old George Daou from Venezuela said he was especially happy to become a Canadian citizen.

His family left Venezuela when he was five months old in the midst of economic and political turmoil.

"It is dangerous, not a very good place to be right now," he said.

"I am so proud to be a Canadian citizen and come to this country where it is safe."