He became a Canadian citizen in Ukraine, but now he can't get home

Earlier this month, Illya Swan realized a decade-long dream by becoming a Canadian citizen.

But Swan — his preferred, anglicized version of his original surname, Lebedyntsev — swore his oath of citizenship via Zoom from a rented room in western Ukraine, where he's been prevented from leaving the country with his fiancée to return to their home in Vancouver.

The reason is frustratingly bureaucratic: Due to the ongoing Russian invasion, Swan, 27, has been unable to obtain the physical documents he needs to prove his citizenship and avoid military conscription. Even if he can get them, he's not certain they'll be his ticket out.

"I'm still stuck here until they change the rules for leaving," Swan told CBC from Ukraine's Zakarpattia region, where he's been staying with his fiancée and her family since fleeing Kyiv late last month, shortly after the invasion began.

The region, roughly 800 kilometres west of the capital and 250 kilometres southwest of Lviv, borders Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania, and has so far been spared the brutality that has engulfed other parts of the country.

Swan believes they're far enough from the fighting that if Russian troops did advance on the region, there would be enough warning to get his fiancée, Liza Piatko, 25, her mother, grandmother and 16-year-old brother across the nearby border.

"It's pretty safe, because you have the time to plan if that were to happen," Swan said, adding he and Piatko's father will have little choice but to stay behind to fight if it comes to that.

"If it gets that bad I would rather have a gun, honestly."

Arrived in Canada 10 years ago

Swan arrived in Canada on a student visa in 2012, studying business at Vancouver's Langara College. He became a permanent resident in 2018, and now works for CoinPayments, a company that helps facilitate cryptocurrency transactions. Piatko, a permanent resident of Canada, designs social media content for the same company.

Swan began his bid for Canadian citizenship in September 2020, and passed his citizenship test last year. The only thing left was to take his oath, but despite his repeated attempts to complete the process, that final step didn't happen.

They were already working remotely due to the pandemic, so the couple decided to take the opportunity to travel back to Ukraine in December to see their families. Both entered the country with their Ukrainian passports, planning for an extended visit.

Swan, who's also a photographer, took this image during the family's escape from Kyiv on Feb. 25. (Illya Swan)

They were staying with Piatko's parents in their top-floor apartment in Kyiv when the invasion began on Feb. 24. Early the next morning, from the relative safety of a neighbour's downstairs flat, they heard the first explosions.

"That's when everyone freaked out and Liza's family decided to leave the city," Swan said.

They weren't the only Kyiv residents to make that decision. Swan said it took the family four hours just to reach the highway leading out of the city, and three days to reach Zakarpattia. As they drove west, Swan said, columns of Ukrainian military vehicles passed them heading in the opposite direction.

At one point, air raid sirens forced the civilian convoy to halt and the people to leave their vehicles and take cover beneath an overpass.

People leaving Kyiv huddle in an underpass after air raid sirens go off. Minutes later, they were back in their cars to continue their slow journey west. (Illya Swan)

Engaged in a war zone

Swan is splitting the cost of their accommodations, which he calls "comfortable but expensive," with Piatko's parents. His father remains in their home town west of Kyiv, where he's helping build defences and care for Swan's grandparents. Swan's mother, who spent about a week in Zakarpattia, has now taken her younger son to the Czech Republic to attend school.

Two weeks ago, despite the invasion, Swan and Piatko became engaged. But their future together is anything but certain.

Piatko and Swan fear if Russian forces close in on Zakapattia, she might have to flee and he might have to stay behind. (Illya Swan)

Around the same time, Swan intensified his efforts to finalize his Canadian citizenship. With the help of his friend Olenka Reshitnyk-Bastian, a volunteer co-ordinator with the Ottawa branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, he reached Ottawa immigration lawyer Jacqueline Bonisteel, who agreed to take on his case pro bono.

Through her contacts, Bonisteel was able to arrange Swan's oath-taking ceremony within days, and on March 5, he became a Canadian citizen.

When he started the process 16 months earlier, Swan said he'd originally planned to fly his family to Vancouver for the ceremony. Instead, it took place over the internet in a country under siege.

"I'm not going to lie, it was a little bit anti-climactic," he said.

Waiting for documents

Nor did the remote ceremony provide him with the signed documents he needs to prove his citizenship to Ukrainian officials. Swan said he's followed up with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) through their special hotline for Ukraine matters, but was unable to obtain even a digital copy of his citizenship certificate.

"The reality is they have no clue what to do," said Swan, who commended IRCC for devoting extra resources to the situation in Ukraine, even though he's been frustrated by the response to his own case.

Bonisteel now has the certificate in her possession, but has no clear way to get it to Swan because the war has closed most normal delivery channels. They're now working out a way to send the certificate to Swan's mother in the Czech Republic, who would then have to find a way to deliver it to him in Ukraine.

"It's one thing to say you're a citizen. It's another thing to have the actual documentation to get a passport or travel document of some kind and use it to get out of Ukraine," said Bonisteel, lead lawyer for the Ottawa office of Corporate Immigration Law Firm.

Children play in a corridor during an air raid warning. (Illya Swan)

"The IRCC has introduced these great special measures that are actually very impressive to us and really sweeping and unprecedented from what we've seen in crisis situations, but the logistical issues are immense. And so this is just an example of that," Bonisteel said.

Bonisteel said Swan is now eligible to add his name to a government registry of Canadians living in Ukraine, but it's not clear how that will help him.

CBC News contacted IRCC Friday morning to request more information about Swan's case, but was told it will be Monday before the department is able to provide answers.

'More useful' with a job than with a gun

Even with the certificate, it's unclear whether he'd be allowed to leave the country, whose constitution does not recognize dual citizenship. Nor would it guarantee him an exemption from military service if and when he's drafted as a Ukrainian citizen.

"I do feel torn, but I feel torn just by being here [in Zakarpattia], so it doesn't matter to me regarding the moral perspective of being here or 100 kilometres west across the border. It wouldn't change much," Swan said.

A family feast in Ukraine, before the Russians rolled in. (Illya Swan)

He feels his ongoing financial contributions, both to the defence of Ukraine and to his family, are far more effective than any military role he might play.

"I'm trying to focus on the things that I can actually contribute, and I know that you can train in combat and stuff, but I do feel like my family does depend on me," he said. "So all of this I'm hoping will convince [Ukrainian officials] that I'm more useful with a Canadian job, working, than with a gun, with no military experience."

For now, the young couple remains together in the relative safety of western Ukraine, but know that any day the winds of war could shift in their direction and force them apart.