Canadian Bank Note Company doesn't want to foot $7M bill to dampen noise for new neighbours

The Canadian Bank Note Company is concerned it could be stuck with a $7 million bill for noise mitigation — and possibly face delays in its operations — if the noise rules for its Gladstone Avenue building are changed to accommodate new residential towers.

Executive president Gordon McKechnie told planning committee Thursday there was no noise problem, but committee would create one as it approved a zoning change to allow construction of three mixed-use, residential towers — at 30, 33 and 35-storeys tall — at Gladstone and Loretta avenues, where the company building is located.

McKechnie said it was premature for the committee to approve the zoning changes before a deal could be made with the developer CLV Group Developments Inc. on costs and measures for noise mitigation.

A representative for the developer told committee the negotiations were going well.

The application for Gladstone and Loretta Avenues was started by Trinity Development Group Inc. and has been transferred to CLV Group Developments Inc. since 2018. (Trinity Development Group Inc. and Hobin Architecture)

He talked about regular, around-the-clock beeping from commercial vehicles using a loading bay that would face the new towers.

"There's a lot of work that still has to be done in terms of reaching an agreement, not only with the developer, but working with the city to make sure all the right provisions are in place to make sure people aren't unawares that when they move into this facility, they're not going to be happy," McKechnie said.

Kitchessippi Coun. Jeff Leiper, who was re-elected Monday night, proposed a conditional hold on the approval pending a deal being struck between the company and the developer.

Leiper also said he'd prepare a motion to involve staff if the company and developer make an agreement before the proposal reaches full city council in two weeks.