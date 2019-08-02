Indigenous youth bound for 4-month service trip in Peru

A group of 34 Indigenous youth are getting ready for a four-month service trip in Peru that includes a cultural exchange with local Indigenous communities.

Tina Goodin, the program manager with Canada World Youth, greeted participants Friday as they arrived in Ottawa for an orientation session before they depart for Peru next week.

The youth, between the ages of 18 and 26, are part of the International Aboriginal Youth Internships Initiative, which is run by Canada World Youth and funded by Global Affairs Canada.

"They'll be working on the healthy kitchens initiative, which is building kitchens out of adobe clay and bricks. They'll also be working with women's organizations there. So it's all sorts of community involvement, whatever they can do," Goodin said.

"A lot of these communities that we are working in are Indigenous communities, as well, and we share a lot of the same issues."

The program includes a workshop on Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the youth are encouraged to share their experiences with the locals, Goodin said.

Chance to connect and learn

Jewel Pierre-Roscelli, who grew up in Winnipeg and has family in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, said she's looking forward to the trip as an extension of how she's reconnected with her own heritage.

"Being able to connect to my roots, to other people's roots and even the people in this group — it's a lot of connecting, a lot of learning, a lot of growing and I'm really happy to be part of the experience," Pierre-Roscelli said.

Jewel Pierre-Roscelli, from Winnipeg, Man., said she's excited about learning local cultural practices even though she's a bit nervous about picking up Spanish. (Teri Loretto/CBC)

She said she's hoping to build on her background in education and development while in Peru.

"I'm hoping to bring back real knowledge of what other Indigenous communities are like and to see how their roles and community development work."

Though her biggest concern is her lack of Spanish, Pierre-Roscelli said she's watched the movie Coco a few times and she hopes to pick up the language.

Troy Whiteway, also from Winnipeg, said he's a little nervous about travelling so far from home for the first time, but he's eager to connect with Peruvian culture.

"Experiencing a new way of culture and a new way of life," Whiteway said.

Troy Whiteway, from Winnipeg, Man., says the Canada World Youth Indigenous internship will take him the farthest from home he's ever been. (Teri Loretto/CBC)

"I would like to see how other people live in the world because that's always been a thought of mine. I want to see how people think and how they go about their day."

He said he's hoping to develop his leadership skills and would like to be a police officer after he finishes his studies.