Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa·New

Ottawa man wanted on Canada-wide warrant in relation to fatal shooting

An Ottawa man is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in relation to a recent homicide in Carlington last week.

Police say Tyler Leonard-MacLeod, 21, is considered armed and dangerous

CBC News ·
A side-by-side image of a young man sticking out his tongue and an arm with the word "family" tatooed on it.
Ottawa police have put out a Canada-wide arrest warrant for Tyler Leonard-MacLeod, in relation to a fatal shooting in the Carlington neighbourhood on June 29. (Ottawa Police Services)

An Ottawa man is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in relation to a recent homicide in the city's Carlington neighbourhood last week, Ottawa police say.

Tyler Leonard-MacLeod, 21, is wanted for second-degree murder in the shooting of Zachary Tiglik, who was killed last Thursday. 

Leonard-MacLeod is described by police as a white male with a medium built and a tattoo of the word "family" on his left forearm. 

"He is considered armed and dangerous," police said in a statement. 

Police are advising anyone who sees him to not approach, and to instead call 911. Anybody who knows of Leonard-MacLeod's whereabouts or has any information are asked to contact police. 

Ottawa police identified Tiglik as the 19-year-old man who was shot and killed on the 1500 block of Caldwell Avenue on the night of June 29.

The homicide unit is investigating the case. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now