Ottawa man wanted on Canada-wide warrant in relation to fatal shooting
Police say Tyler Leonard-MacLeod, 21, is considered armed and dangerous
An Ottawa man is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in relation to a recent homicide in the city's Carlington neighbourhood last week, Ottawa police say.
Tyler Leonard-MacLeod, 21, is wanted for second-degree murder in the shooting of Zachary Tiglik, who was killed last Thursday.
Leonard-MacLeod is described by police as a white male with a medium built and a tattoo of the word "family" on his left forearm.
"He is considered armed and dangerous," police said in a statement.
Police are advising anyone who sees him to not approach, and to instead call 911. Anybody who knows of Leonard-MacLeod's whereabouts or has any information are asked to contact police.
Ottawa police identified Tiglik as the 19-year-old man who was shot and killed on the 1500 block of Caldwell Avenue on the night of June 29.
The homicide unit is investigating the case.