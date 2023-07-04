Ottawa man wanted on Canada-wide warrant in relation to fatal shooting

An Ottawa man is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in relation to a recent homicide in the city's Carlington neighbourhood last week, Ottawa police say.

Tyler Leonard-MacLeod, 21, is wanted for second-degree murder in the shooting of Zachary Tiglik, who was killed last Thursday.

Leonard-MacLeod is described by police as a white male with a medium built and a tattoo of the word "family" on his left forearm.

"He is considered armed and dangerous," police said in a statement.

Police are advising anyone who sees him to not approach, and to instead call 911. Anybody who knows of Leonard-MacLeod's whereabouts or has any information are asked to contact police.

Ottawa police identified Tiglik as the 19-year-old man who was shot and killed on the 1500 block of Caldwell Avenue on the night of June 29.

The homicide unit is investigating the case.