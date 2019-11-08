Skip to Main Content
2nd suspect sought in fatal Halloween stabbing
Ottawa

Ottawa police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing in Ottawa's ByWard Market on Halloween night.

Austin Simon died after he was stabbed outside Shepherds of Good Hope shelter

CBC News ·
Brandon Longo, 24, has been charged with manslaughter in the stabbing death of Austin Simon. Longo is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. (Ottawa Police Service)

Austin Simon, 39, died in hospital after he was stabbed outside the Shepherds of Good Hope shelter on Murray Street near King Edward Avenue on Oct. 31.

On Friday, police issued an arrest warrant for Brandon Longo, 24, of Ottawa. Longo is charged with manslaughter in connection to the stabbing.

Ottawa police officers guard the scene of the fatal stabbing in the ByWard Market. (CBC)

On Saturday, police arrested Ignace Kayiranga, 33. Kayiranga was initially charged with second-degree murder, but that charge has been updated to first-degree-murder. He remains in police custody.

Originally from the Timmins, Ont., area, Simon had been working as a carpenter in Ottawa at the time of his death.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Longo to call the major crime unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.

