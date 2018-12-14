Photos
A look at Canada's new Senate building
Senators have a new home at Ottawa's former train station that should be ready early next year, though a bit later that expected.
Senators will move to new building while Centre Block renovations take place
Canada's Senators are getting ready to move into their new home.
A problem with sound at the former train station is delaying the move a few weeks until mid-February, but the rest of the construction that has transformed the former Government Conference Centre is almost done.
The building on Rideau Street, just down the road from Parliament Hill, will host the Senate until renovation work on Centre Block is complete in about a decade.
Reporters got a tour on Thursday: