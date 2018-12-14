A look at Canada's new Senate building

Canada's Senators are getting ready to move into their new home.

A problem with sound at the former train station is delaying the move a few weeks until mid-February, but the rest of the construction that has transformed the former Government Conference Centre is almost done.

The building on Rideau Street, just down the road from Parliament Hill, will host the Senate until renovation work on Centre Block is complete in about a decade.

Reporters got a tour on Thursday:

The view from the floor of the new chamber. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Don't worry, Sen. Raymonde Saint-Germain. Your desk will be a little more ... finished when the Senate is back. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

The carpets in the new Senate chamber have a few Canadian touches to the deep red colour. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

There is a new Speaker's chair in the temporary Senate. The one that had been in use will be restored. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

The vaulted roof outside the new Senate chamber. The building was at one point Ottawa's central train station. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

A committee room is seen in the Senate of Canada Building, formerly the Government Conference Centre, in Ottawa on Thurs., Dec. 13, 2018. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)