Postal workers on strike in new areas of Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan

There are new Canada Post strikes to mark the start of November in Regina, Hamilton, Ont., North Bay, Ont., La Mauricie, Que., and the Outaouais on Thursday.

Meanwhile, postal workers represented by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers are still on strike in Ottawa as well as the British Columbia cities of Campbell River, Courtenay, Nanaimo and Port Alberni.

Wednesday's strikes on P.E.I., in the Renfrew area of eastern Ontario and in other Quebec communities such as St-Jérôme and Valleyfield have ended.

These rotating strikes started Oct. 22, with CUPW's approximately 50,000 members trying to improve job security, health and safety and conditions for rural and suburban job carriers.

Canada Post has said it remains committed to reaching a negotiated settlement, while at the same time making every effort to minimize the impact of any disruption on the customers it serves.

Thursday also marks the start of a national overtime ban, according to the union, which is asking its members to work no longer than eight hours a day and 40 hours a week.

"We can show Canada Post just what it's like to run the postal service without relying on overtime — it can be done, and it can create jobs," the union said in a news release.

"During the strike period, Canada Post will try to use overtime to clear backlogs and undermine the effectiveness of our strike action. We won't co-operate with that."